Fundamentun LLC Grows Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Fundamentun LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,845 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 78.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

UNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $169.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.23.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $2.39 on Wednesday, reaching $176.80. The stock had a trading volume of 72,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,912,390. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $170.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $105.08 and a 1 year high of $188.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total transaction of $774,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,730,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total transaction of $855,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,477,548.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.