Fundamentun LLC Has $1.90 Million Stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Fundamentun LLC increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Firestone Capital Management lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 10.0% during the second quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 560 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,526 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCD has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.11.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $196.43. 99,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,760,695. The company has a market cap of $146.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $189.00 and a 200-day moving average of $190.20. Mcdonald’s Corp has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 70.25% and a net margin of 27.86%. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.78%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

