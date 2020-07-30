Fundamentun LLC Has $678,000 Stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Fundamentun LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,429 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 1,104.4% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 793,480 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $72,373,000 after purchasing an additional 727,596 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,984,000. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,674 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 18,076 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. 74.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Steven M. Mollenkopf sold 219,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total value of $20,523,809.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 11,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $967,811.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,858.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 231,815 shares of company stock valued at $21,622,429. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $1.31 on Wednesday, reaching $92.76. The company had a trading volume of 162,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,667,981. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.28 and its 200-day moving average is $82.43. The stock has a market cap of $104.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $96.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 91.55%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Charter Equity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Raymond James downgraded QUALCOMM to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.45.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

