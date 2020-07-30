Fundamentun LLC Increases Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Fundamentun LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 55.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,324 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 1.1% of Fundamentun LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,109,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,104,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724,092 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,508,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,808,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,136,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,838 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,487,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,600 shares during the period. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $137.89. 87,616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,310,680. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.97. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $147.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.71.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 54.77%. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.00.

In other PepsiCo news, EVP Ronald Schellekens sold 7,611 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.35, for a total transaction of $1,030,148.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,088.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 13,109 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total transaction of $1,767,879.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,026,743.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,883. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

