Fundamentun LLC Makes New Investment in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Fundamentun LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 159.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Cowen boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.47.

RTX traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.79. 339,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,682,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.17. The company has a market cap of $51.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.85. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.30. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

