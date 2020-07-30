Fundamentun LLC Purchases 467 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Fundamentun LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,743 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $13,194,113.07. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,013,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,903,701.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 22,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.43, for a total transaction of $6,839,126.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,684,750.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,823 shares of company stock worth $41,187,284 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $8.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $308.70. 104,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,654,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $291.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $283.53. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $315.84.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. The business had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.09%.

UNH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $283.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $343.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.46.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

