Fundamentun LLC Purchases Shares of 4,220 Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Fundamentun LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EMR traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.28. 51,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,249,302. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.17 and its 200-day moving average is $61.17. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $37.75 and a 1 year high of $78.38. The company has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EMR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Argus upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.93.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $42,779.49. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,851,972.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Steven J. Pelch sold 5,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $341,668.11. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

