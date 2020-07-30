Fundamentun LLC Raises Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Fundamentun LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 41.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 74.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BMY. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Sunday. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.93.

In other news, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,382.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,200 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $195,232.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,406.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

BMY stock traded down $0.70 on Wednesday, hitting $58.73. The company had a trading volume of 264,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,700,494. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12-month low of $44.00 and a 12-month high of $68.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.25. The stock has a market cap of $133.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.73.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

