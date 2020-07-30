Future Healthcare of America (OTCMKTS:FUTU) Hits New 1-Year High at $33.80

Future Healthcare of America (OTCMKTS:FUTU)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $33.80 and last traded at $33.49, with a volume of 811700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.96.

Separately, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.90 price target (up previously from $11.10) on shares of Future Healthcare of America in a research report on Friday, May 22nd.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.63 and a 200 day moving average of $15.32.

Future Healthcare of America (OTCMKTS:FUTU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The health services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $63.30 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Future Healthcare of America stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Future Healthcare of America (OTCMKTS:FUTU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 15,749 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000. Institutional investors own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

About Future Healthcare of America (OTCMKTS:FUTU)

Natur Holdings B.V. produces health food, such as natural juices and snacks. The company is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

