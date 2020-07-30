Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Generac had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The company had revenue of $546.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Generac’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Generac updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of GNRC stock traded up $13.63 on Thursday, reaching $153.36. The company had a trading volume of 34,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,547. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 38.90, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.68 and a 200-day moving average of $107.86. Generac has a 12 month low of $69.00 and a 12 month high of $140.73.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Generac in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Generac in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Generac from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Generac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.09.

In other Generac news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 10,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total transaction of $1,181,470.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,028.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $477,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 683,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,278,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,978 shares of company stock valued at $6,187,435. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

