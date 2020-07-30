General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Stake Raised by Martin Investment Management LLC

Martin Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. General Dynamics comprises 1.5% of Martin Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Security National Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 95.3% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $190.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.57.

GD stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $149.03. 30,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,041,312. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $100.55 and a twelve month high of $193.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $42.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.16.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. Equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

