Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 105.88% from the company’s previous close.

GNCA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a research report on Sunday, July 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Genocea Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Genocea Biosciences from $32.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genocea Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.81.

Shares of GNCA stock traded down $1.57 on Thursday, hitting $3.40. 173,192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,653,669. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.94 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.35. Genocea Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $5.75.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.91 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Genocea Biosciences will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Genocea Biosciences news, major shareholder Paul Edward Walker purchased 3,151,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $7,090,335.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $12,428,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Genocea Biosciences by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 279,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 76,149 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Genocea Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer vaccines. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, to recall a patient's pre-existing CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to tumor to identify antigens for inclusion in vaccines that are designed to act through T cell (or cellular) immune responses.

