GFS Advisors LLC Acquires 2,207 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

GFS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 5.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 29,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 14,473 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $356,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 234.5% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 176,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 123,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 401,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,830,000 after purchasing an additional 124,946 shares in the last quarter.

SLV stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.67. 4,257,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,064,252. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.92. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $23.25.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

