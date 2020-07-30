GFS Advisors LLC Acquires 93,120 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

GFS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 118.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,120 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for approximately 1.7% of GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth $25,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth $27,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 49.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PFE. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.95.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,390,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,454,732. The firm has a market cap of $215.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.63 and a 200-day moving average of $35.79. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $40.97.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $78,799.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,492.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

