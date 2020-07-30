GFS Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

GFS Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 3,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $103.68. 130,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,841,907. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.35. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $75.55 and a 52 week high of $121.71.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

