GFS Advisors LLC Has $107,000 Stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

GFS Advisors LLC lowered its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 47.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 13,280 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ET. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 86,981 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 21,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 163,996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 27,916 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asio Capital LLC increased its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 74,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.95% of the company’s stock.

ET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $22.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.88.

Shares of NYSE:ET traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.54. The company had a trading volume of 12,081,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,864,958. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 2.67. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $14.57.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $11.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 3.54%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.14%.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

