GFS Advisors LLC Has $12.63 Million Position in Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX)

GFS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,383,544 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,871 shares during the period. Cemex SAB de CV makes up about 3.9% of GFS Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. GFS Advisors LLC owned about 0.30% of Cemex SAB de CV worth $12,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Cemex SAB de CV by 319.6% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,815,556 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,150 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,685,906 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,837,000 after buying an additional 2,197,763 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,085,298 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,021,000 after buying an additional 2,094,288 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,682,461 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,360,000 after buying an additional 617,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cemex SAB de CV by 1,179.9% during the first quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 639,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 589,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Cemex SAB de CV alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CX shares. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cemex SAB de CV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Bradesco Corretora lowered Cemex SAB de CV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. HSBC lowered Cemex SAB de CV from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Cemex SAB de CV to a “sell” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.14.

Cemex SAB de CV stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,859,933. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.82 and a 200-day moving average of $2.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -103.47 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.04. Cemex SAB de CV has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $4.37.

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Cemex SAB de CV had a positive return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cemex SAB de CV will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cemex SAB de CV Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cemex SAB de CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemex SAB de CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.