GFS Advisors LLC Has $3.63 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

GFS Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $412,790,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $100,783,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 338.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,255,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,200 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,181,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,788,000 after purchasing an additional 754,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 815.3% during the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 675,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,233,000 after purchasing an additional 602,047 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJH stock traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $187.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,056,321. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $117.87 and a 1-year high of $210.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $179.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.02.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.