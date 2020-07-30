GFS Advisors LLC Has $508,000 Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

GFS Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,911 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 17.8% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 22,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

NYSEARCA MDY traded down $2.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $341.75. 135,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,584,941. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $327.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $321.47. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $214.22 and a fifty-two week high of $384.47.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

