GFS Advisors LLC Has $558,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

GFS Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,500 shares during the quarter. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,001,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,201,000 after buying an additional 583,712 shares during the period. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 10,753,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,724,000 after purchasing an additional 155,317 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,041,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,976,000 after purchasing an additional 882,835 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,603,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,336,000 after purchasing an additional 397,660 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 21.4% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,091,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,077,000 after purchasing an additional 192,389 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VV traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $150.66. 8,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,155. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $145.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.03. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.90 and a fifty-two week high of $156.45.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

