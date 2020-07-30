GFS Advisors LLC Has $922,000 Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

GFS Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,190 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 40,522 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in CVS Health by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,039,417 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,324,819,000 after buying an additional 251,722 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CVS Health by 19.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,645,844 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,224,919,000 after buying an additional 3,352,364 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,245,378 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,139,748,000 after buying an additional 577,235 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in CVS Health by 12.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,343,789 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $732,357,000 after buying an additional 1,369,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in CVS Health by 32.1% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 10,235,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $607,282,000 after buying an additional 2,487,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,511,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,096,306. CVS Health Corp has a one year low of $52.04 and a one year high of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $83.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.16 and its 200-day moving average is $64.55.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $66.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.14 per share, with a total value of $315,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,265.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.35.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

