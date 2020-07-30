GFS Advisors LLC Increases Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

GFS Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the quarter. GFS Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLYV. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 110.7% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.85. 1,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,280. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $34.77 and a 1 year high of $66.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.09 and its 200 day moving average is $50.54.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

