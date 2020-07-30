GFS Advisors LLC Invests $222,000 in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

GFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,240 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

WBA traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.76. The stock had a trading volume of 228,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,175,059. The firm has a market cap of $35.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.55. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12 month low of $36.65 and a 12 month high of $64.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.40.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.27). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $34.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.55%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WBA. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

See Also: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.