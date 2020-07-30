GFS Advisors LLC Invests $369,000 in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

GFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 184.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,351,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,160,593,000 after acquiring an additional 41,051,664 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 57,640,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,703,000 after acquiring an additional 7,736,739 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,714,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074,705 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 46,712,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,942,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046,282 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,625,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,488,000 after acquiring an additional 7,618,162 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.55. The stock had a trading volume of 4,293,647 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.96. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.