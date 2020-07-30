GFS Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

GFS Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 1.1% of GFS Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 31.0% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of VUG stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $214.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,562. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $133.57 and a 52-week high of $217.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $205.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.22.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

