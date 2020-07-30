GFS Advisors LLC Purchases 2,481 Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

GFS Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GDX. S.A. Mason LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. raised its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth $40,000.

Shares of GDX traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,322,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,929,398. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $16.18 and a one year high of $44.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.40.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

