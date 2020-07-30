GFS Advisors LLC Sells 1,942 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

GFS Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,942 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 23,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 7,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Motco raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 7,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 18,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 60,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

IJR stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.56. 98,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,306,303. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $47.52 and a 52-week high of $85.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.09 and a 200-day moving average of $68.42.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.