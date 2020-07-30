GFS Advisors LLC Sells 2,465 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

GFS Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 23.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,465 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,023,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 42.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 201,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,709,000 after purchasing an additional 59,625 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 24.1% during the first quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 731,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,645,000 after purchasing an additional 142,228 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 68,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 8,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 63,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 5,116 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.20. 674,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,384,946. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.21. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $36.29 and a 12 month high of $59.09.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

