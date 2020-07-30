GFS Advisors LLC Sells 52,970 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

GFS Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 52,970 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up 1.5% of GFS Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $4,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of DIA stock traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $263.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,666,998. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $182.10 and a one year high of $295.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.06.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.