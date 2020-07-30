GFS Advisors LLC Sells 6,468 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

GFS Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,468 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 503,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,698,006. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $28.46 and a 1-year high of $44.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.43.

