GFS Advisors LLC Takes Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

GFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,000 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 351.9% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 57.0% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter worth $32,000. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.09, for a total transaction of $315,030.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,695.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $165,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,756 shares of company stock worth $1,128,953 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $1.02 on Thursday, hitting $76.40. The stock had a trading volume of 314,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,750,711. The stock has a market cap of $88.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.42. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $98.28.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Starbucks from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Starbucks from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.04.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

