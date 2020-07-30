GFS Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE)

GFS Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,905 shares during the quarter. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,009,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 243,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 25,709 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 13,155 shares in the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 32,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000.

Get iShares North American Natural Resources ETF alerts:

IGE traded down $0.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.73. 73,399 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.48. iShares North American Natural Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $30.59 and a 12-month high of $38.02.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index).

Read More: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.