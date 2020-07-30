Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.46 EPS

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.46), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $33.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.58 million.

Gladstone Commercial stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.08. 14,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,365. The company has a current ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.75. The firm has a market cap of $615.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.57 and a beta of 1.03. Gladstone Commercial has a fifty-two week low of $7.59 and a fifty-two week high of $23.98.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1252 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 22nd. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is 94.94%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through April 2019, Gladstone Commercial has paid 172 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

