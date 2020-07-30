GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.89.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GMS shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded GMS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on GMS from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Nomura raised their price target on GMS from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Nomura Securities dropped their price objective on GMS from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on GMS from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in GMS by 1.6% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GMS by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of GMS by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of GMS by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in shares of GMS by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 51,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GMS traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $23.62. 11,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,031. GMS has a 52 week low of $10.39 and a 52 week high of $32.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.54. The company has a market cap of $999.40 million, a PE ratio of 43.57 and a beta of 2.02.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. GMS had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $770.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GMS will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About GMS

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and related construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

