Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Duerr (ETR:DUE) a €25.00 Price Target

Duerr (ETR:DUE) has been assigned a €25.00 ($28.09) price target by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DUE. UBS Group set a €27.50 ($30.90) price target on shares of Duerr and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC set a €31.00 ($34.83) price target on shares of Duerr and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($24.72) price target on shares of Duerr and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Duerr in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €20.00 ($22.47) price target on shares of Duerr and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duerr presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €26.63 ($29.92).

Get Duerr alerts:

DUE stock traded up €0.18 ($0.20) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €23.04 ($25.89). The company had a trading volume of 322,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,708. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion and a PE ratio of 15.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.33. Duerr has a 12 month low of €15.72 ($17.66) and a 12 month high of €32.90 ($36.97). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €23.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €23.38.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Duerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duerr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.