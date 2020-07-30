Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) Shares Sold by Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,364 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2,957.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 4,297.5% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 8,795 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 8,595 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 41.49% of the company’s stock.

GBDC has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.50 target price (down previously from $13.50) on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

GBDC traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,995. Golub Capital BDC Inc has a twelve month low of $9.08 and a twelve month high of $19.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33. Golub Capital BDC had a positive return on equity of 7.23% and a negative net margin of 96.69%. The firm had revenue of $75.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC Inc will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

