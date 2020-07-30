Greggs (LON:GRG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Greggs (LON:GRG) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (53.40) (($0.66)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

GRG stock traded down GBX 43 ($0.53) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,326 ($16.32). 855,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,636.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,869.26. Greggs has a 1-year low of GBX 15.95 ($0.20) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,550 ($31.38).

In related news, insider Richard Hutton bought 169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 807 ($9.93) per share, for a total transaction of £1,363.83 ($1,678.35).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GRG. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Greggs to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 1,700 ($20.92) to GBX 1,860 ($22.89) in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($14.77) target price (down previously from GBX 1,500 ($18.46)) on shares of Greggs in a research note on Monday. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Greggs in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Greggs in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Greggs in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 2,375 ($29.23) price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Greggs currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,957.14 ($24.08).

About Greggs

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, drinks, snacks, small cakes and muffins, breakfast products, and sweet bakery treats, as well as porridges, salads, and soups. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised stores in motorway service stations and petrol forecourts.

