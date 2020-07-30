GWM Advisors LLC Acquires 11,880 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215,349 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,880 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for about 1.0% of GWM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $25,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 159,643 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,971,000 after acquiring an additional 28,908 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,744 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 4,002 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 41,129 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 320.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 168,698 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $20,048,000 after purchasing an additional 128,612 shares during the last quarter. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $130.05. The stock had a trading volume of 193,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,045,329. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $134.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $368.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.65.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $134.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WMT. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.18.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total value of $10,275,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,075,532 shares in the company, valued at $250,911,063.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $922,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,492,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 262,324 shares of company stock worth $32,141,624 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

