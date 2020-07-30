GWM Advisors LLC Acquires 1,542 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $8,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 23,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 8,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Amarillo National Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $186.86. The stock had a trading volume of 85,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,056,321. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.02. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $117.87 and a 12 month high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

