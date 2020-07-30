GWM Advisors LLC Acquires 2,436 Shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 213,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.67% of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF worth $10,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 1,250,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 25,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 25,014 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,793,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 408,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,066,000 after purchasing an additional 13,443 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 58.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 867,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,637,000 after purchasing an additional 318,838 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 22.7% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 21,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA ITM traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.78. 927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,152. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.07. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $35.77 and a 1-year high of $52.37.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

