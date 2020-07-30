GWM Advisors LLC Buys 20,702 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 20,702 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $9,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 14,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.2% in the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter.

VNQ traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 496,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,409,023. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.24. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $55.58 and a 12 month high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

