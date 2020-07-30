GWM Advisors LLC Buys 2,356 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $11,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 89.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 74 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LMT. Cowen began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Argus raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.67.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $3.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $383.64. 20,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,438,628. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $369.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $382.50. The company has a market capitalization of $107.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.95. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $266.11 and a 12 month high of $442.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.19 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 182.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

