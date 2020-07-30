GWM Advisors LLC Buys 331,140 Shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 2,339.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 331,140 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $17,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sanofi by 0.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,662,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,184,000 after purchasing an additional 114,682 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sanofi by 53.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,332,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,911,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639,131 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sanofi by 9.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,142,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,842,000 after purchasing an additional 460,930 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Sanofi by 8.4% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,416,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,638,000 after purchasing an additional 186,955 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 2,013.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,957,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,602,000 after buying an additional 1,865,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

NYSE SNY traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,021,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $130.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.65. Sanofi SA has a fifty-two week low of $37.62 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00.

In related news, major shareholder Sanofi purchased 81,250 shares of Sanofi stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.