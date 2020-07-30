GWM Advisors LLC Cuts Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

GWM Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 78,188 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 41,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after purchasing an additional 6,287 shares in the last quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 12,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 61.5% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,014.3% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,763,000.

Shares of IEF traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $122.74. The stock had a trading volume of 345,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,880,651. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.39 and a fifty-two week high of $123.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.03.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

