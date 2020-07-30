GWM Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

GWM Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 229,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,106 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.8% of GWM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $71,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. Truehand Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 206.5% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 252.5% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $324.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,218,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,864,360. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $340.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $315.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.49.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

