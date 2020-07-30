GWM Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,187 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $17,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in CME Group by 6,150.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,126,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092,291 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,288,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CME Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,645,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,607,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,970 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in CME Group by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,568,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,196,000 after purchasing an additional 576,402 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in CME Group by 217.0% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 827,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,160,000 after purchasing an additional 566,743 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CME traded down $1.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $163.07. The company had a trading volume of 69,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,609. The stock has a market cap of $58.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.61. CME Group Inc has a 52 week low of $131.80 and a 52 week high of $225.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 45.79%. CME Group’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CME Group news, Director William R. Shepard bought 1,229 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $178.10 per share, for a total transaction of $218,884.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.32, for a total value of $114,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,899,233.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on CME Group from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on CME Group from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on CME Group from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.88.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

