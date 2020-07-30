GWM Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 287,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,305 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $11,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $338,182,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,524,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,775,000 after purchasing an additional 9,740,900 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 71,045,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860,115 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 422.2% in the 1st quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 5,037,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,275,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323,633 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 522,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,698,006. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $28.46 and a 52-week high of $44.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.43.

