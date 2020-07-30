GWM Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 288,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,153 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC owned about 0.27% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF worth $20,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 68.6% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 198.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.39. 6,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,063,965. iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF has a 52-week low of $49.12 and a 52-week high of $75.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.58.

