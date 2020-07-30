GWM Advisors LLC Has $19.87 Million Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 227,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,141 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $19,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norway Savings Bank raised its position in Novartis by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 12,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in Novartis by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in Novartis by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 17,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Novartis by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its position in Novartis by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 5,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

NVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.00.

Shares of NYSE NVS traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $84.12. 34,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,423,455. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.32 and a 200 day moving average of $87.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.81. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $69.18 and a 1 year high of $99.84.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.77 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.