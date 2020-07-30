GWM Advisors LLC Has $27.76 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,278 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,049 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises about 1.1% of GWM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $27,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,486,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $477,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $22,597,000. Institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.27, for a total transaction of $530,887.27. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,109,551.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 2,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.63, for a total transaction of $378,516.97. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 15,238 shares in the company, valued at $2,721,963.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,966 shares of company stock worth $4,089,475 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $222.99. 44,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,628,949. The stock has a market cap of $141.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $213.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.68. Accenture Plc has a 12 month low of $137.15 and a 12 month high of $225.74.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 31.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $184.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $216.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Accenture from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.44.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

